Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

Broncos are 1-2 on third down.
Broncos nearing the red zone. Nice balanced drive here with some tough rushing yards.
Kingsley Keke is in the game.
Kenny Clark just so quick off the ball and Pettine makes it hard for teams to double him with his alignments upfront.
Broncos are getting the ball out quickly. Looks like Pettine has been playing zone down here..
They definitely have seen something they like, something they feel they can run against the Packers' front. The Packers are better when their base defense is on the field.
Not a bad strategy as long as you protect the end zone.
True. You don't want the Broncos to run the ball on you. You'd rather have Flacco try to do it.
Big-time hole for the Phillip Linsey TD.
The Broncos are spreading the Packers out with multiple receivers and running it against their nickel and dime defenses. It's a good strategy.
They're making Pettine have to decide whether he can stop them from running with his sub packages. So far, he hasn't.
If he goes base, then maybe they go to throwing the ball.
Broncos have just 32 yards on 11 carries, so it's not like they're breaking off big runs.
They're just grinding it out with 3 yard runs and short passes.
Broncos QB Joe Flacco is 5 of 6 for 45 yards.