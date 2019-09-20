Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

Looked like Tonyan misjudged that ball. It might have carried in the wind a little longer than he thought.
Rodgers misses a wide open Geronimo Allison and he knows it.
Would have been an easy first down.
Tony Brown just wiped out the punt returner. Might have been pushed, but I don't think it would have mattered. He probably would have run into him.
Instead of starting on the 3, Broncos will start on the 23.
Right, because he probably misjudged the length of the pass.
Looked to me like he was running right for him. But it happened fast and the push wasn't obvious until you looked at it on replay.
They didn't need it there. A wide receiver can replicate a tight end route. Plus, they don't have a tight end other than Tonyan who can run that route effectifely.
Pettine is bringing some heat on left tackle Garrett Bowles, who came in with five holding penalties this year.
Cortland Sutton beat King off the line and was wide open on the slant.
Pettine going with a lot of base defense again on early downs.
His dime package features Tramon Williams and Josh Jackson as the slot corners.
Previously, Raven Greene was one of the slots with Williams.
Adrian Amos is playing the inside linebacker position Greene played when they go to nickel.
Wait, nothing up the middle. Did you forget about Dalvin Cook? The Packers don't defend the run that well. They're built to stop the pass. Pettine is a stop the pass first guy.