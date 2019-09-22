Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

Run defense coming out strong to start this game.
Packers third down defense features Josh Jackson in place of Raven Greene.
Preston Smith with the sack of Joe Flacco. That's a coverage sack. Also a little bit part of the outside rush.
Apparently not because they paid him during the off-season. They've been expecting him to emerge. They've seen gradual improvement.
Jimmy Graham in the game.
Rodgers using play-action a lot more today, nice bootleg with plenty of time and finds Adams crossing. That's what happens when you can run the ball.
Allison with a drop. He just has not had it together the first three weeks.
Rodgers thought he got the Broncos again, this time it's a false start on Elgton Jenkins.
It's not helping him any, that's for sure. Especially blocking.
So on the last play, Fangio rushed three. This is what Rodgers is going to see anytime they get in long yardage. Defenses are going to go into zone coverage and dare him to throw it underneath.
;It's allowing Rodgers a lot of time and as in this case, it gave MVS time to come all the way over the top to the sideline.
Rodgers has all day to throw. Neither Miller nor Chubb is getting close to Rodgers.
Sure looked like Tonyan had a chance at that deep ball. Just through his hands.
Rodgers calls timeout as the play clock runs down.