Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

Watch out for Von Miller.
Touchback and Packers will start at their own 25.
Aaron Jones and Vitale in the backfield, M. Lewis the tight end.
Lots of time for Rodgers on the first drop back.
Miller working against Bulaga, Chubb against Bakhtiari.
Play-action and Rodgers a nice job of avoiding the rush. Good decision to check it down to Marcedes Lewis. Billy Turner got beat on that play.
Darrius Shepherd in the game now.
Broncos jump and Rodgers has them beat. Finds Marquez Valdes-Scantling running a post against Kareem Jackson for the 40-yard TD.
The hard count got Von Miller to jump and Valdes-scanting just ran right past Kareer Jackson. Huge start to the game.
Five plays, 75 yards, 2:44.
Tremon Smith with the great speed, saving a TD on the kickoff return. Ran through a gaping hole.
Defense will start on its own 43.