Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

At this point, I don't think it's just one thing. I think it's a team thing.
Packers are going to go to 3-0. Huge accomplishment for LaFleur, whose team isn't playing lights out but doing enough to wini.
Crosby is coming in for a field goal attempt with 1:09 left. 45 yards.
Crosby misses wide right.
Za'Darius Smith comes back and gets a sack that puts a ribbon on the Packers' 27-16 victory over the Broncos.
Packers sack Flacco six times.
OK, everyone, thanks to all for your loyalty the blog. Sorry if I didn't get to your question or comment this week. The good news is we'll be back here in four weeks.
Thanks to all for your contributions and your participation.
I hope you enjoyed it and I look forward to us joining up again Thursday night for the Eagles.
Be sure you come back to JSOnline and PackersNews for all our coverage.
And don't forget, if you want a subscription just to PackersNews, it's now available. Go to www.PackersNews.com/deal.