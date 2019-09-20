Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

Blitz was coming and Rodgers had a WR screen to the other side. Nothing doing there. I'm sure that was called from the sideline.
Nice quick throw to MVS that will put them in field goal range. No choice but to kick it on fourth and 2.
I don't know for sure, but the fact they ran it fairly quickly made me think he didn't check to anything. I think the screen before that was an RPO.
Crosby's 41-yard field goal is good. PACKERS 27, BRONCOS 16.
Packers are 2 of 8 on third down.
In this case, I can't blame them because the clock is their enemy.
That's a key question this season.
I think they'll have pressures, but they'll be still rushing four a lot is my guess. Just giving Flacco a lot of looks. They don't want to give up a big play. They need Denver to dink and dunk and run out the clock.
Packers are playing their dime defense, so if the Broncos want to run it, there will be an opportunity.
Gutsy to run it on third and 2, but the Packers have their 3rd down defense on the field. Might as well try.
Great open field tackle by Martinez. Now the Packers have them where they want them, third and 14.
Great blitz read by Flacco. Boy, were they ready for that blitz. Like they had seen it 100 times. Great call on Denver's part.
Za'Darius Smith is down for the Packers.
Smith is walking off the field.
Martinez had to come from way inside because of the blitz they had on.
No, not really. He's more of a speed guy and gives them options on second and third downs. Plus, it's going to take him awhile to get back into the groove after missing so much time.
Rashan Gary is on the board with his first sack. Good coverage down the field, but Gary kept working to the quarterback.
Jaire Alexander with a huge breakup of a pass that would have been close to a first down.
Flacco with a really bad pass to Lindsay. If that's a completion it might have gotten them close enough for a field goal.
They're calling that a sack for Preston Smith. He got off the snap like he was shot out of a cannon. Totally read the snap count. Might have even been offsides.
But Flacco is down and so that is Smith's second sack today. He's got 3 1/2 for the year.
That's 3 sacks for Preston Smith tonight.