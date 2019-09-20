Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

Yes. They've also turned it over three times.
How can you be over-rated when you're not rated at all? They're 2-0, barely. Not a Super Bowl team.
LaFleur has been over at the bench talking to Rodgers. They've got to get on teh same page.
King makes the tackle this time. Broncos will punt.
No RPO on that one... Jones up the middle for 4.
Rodgers making a call at the line and this time he hits Adams, who breaks his route off for a 14-yard gain.
They've doubled Adams almost the entire game and kept the safeties back. That seems to be the answer to stopping them.
There's no tight end to punish them down the middle of the field for bracketing Adams and the running game just hasn't been good enough.
Throwing to the backs is one way to get out of that.
Rodgers has to be willing to check it down or wait for the crossing routes to open.
There's a good called run. Broncos were undermanned to the right and Rodgers saw it. Might have audibled to it or it might have been the call.
Could be. He is more of a mudder, but I would have liked to see Jones on that quick toss. Lots of room there.
Wide receiver screen on first and 15, not much there.