Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

I haven't seen anything like that. He's always been more of a deep ball thrower than anything. Seems to be delivering the ball OK.
They've really only had two decent drives. I'm not sure they've found the secret to moving the ball at all today.
Kevin King thought that was a zone call and Will Redmond was not there. He wouldn't stop unless it was zone and he was worried about an underneath guy. That's on Redmond.
He can chase that deep ball, but he doesn't know if Flacco might be throwing a corner route to his part of the field. That's my assessment of what happened.
Waiting for the ruling on the filed whether this is an interception.....
Holding on the Broncos... the pass is incomplete.
Savage thinks it's an INT.
LaFleur is going to challenge it.
Yeah, looks like an interception.
Looked like someone hit Flacco's arm. Might have been Z. Smith. I need to see the replay of the throw again.
Right, but did anyone hit his arm?
So, either way, the call of an incomplete pass reverses the return, so the packers take over at the 28.
Jamaal Williams the back to start this drive.
Packers have forced three turnovers today, two fumbles and an INT.
Williams moving the pile and gets the ball past the first-down marker.
Rodgers quick-snaps and the bootleg is covered. He didn't even try to throw it to Marcedes Lewis.
Rodgers with an RPO and Adams isn't even looking. Didn't matter, he wasn't open. Should have just handed it off.
That was a terrible series. Offense had no shot there.
Whatever they are doing, it's not fooling the Broncos at all.
Scott gets a little excited and drives this one 61 yards and into the end zone for a touchback.
Rodgers had no chance on that last play. Packers blew a stunt on the right side. Looked like Turner got stuck on the inside block and let the looper come in unblocked.