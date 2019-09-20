Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

Flacco with a the quick out to Sutton and it appears he's out of bounds.
This will bring up fourth and 1.
Broncos are going to go for it.
Wow, Phillip Lindsay breaks the tackle of Kenny Clark and then Dean Lowry for the TD.
He looked like he was stopped.
Brandon McManus misses the PAT after Broncos creep within 8.
Lindsay is small and powerful. Really strong legs and he just keeps chugging.
Turnovers count. They forced those two turnovers. They weren't gimmies.
Packers start at their own 25.
Got a holding call coming up on this run. Jimmy Graham.
Rodgers goes with an RPO and pulls the ball from Jones, only Von Miller was having none of it. Forced him to throw it into the ground.
Adams is frustrated. He either thought he was open or was frustrated with the coverage.
Screen to Jamaal Williams and he tries to do a Royce Freeman, but the Broncos gang-tackled him better than the Packers D did.
Not good, this means the defense has to come back on the field right away.
Wow, what a punt by JK Scott. e was a low line drive just as the rain started to come down and for some reason Spencer fielded it inside the 5.
Decent return, but Broncos get called for block in the back.
Now they'll start at the 2.
Still waiting for the official number on that punt.
JK Scott's punt to the Denver 2 was 66 yards.
Scott is averaging 50.3 yards per punt today.