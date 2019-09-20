Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

He has returned. It was just leg cramps.
Nice set up to the fullback, Danny Vitale, make it seem like he's going to block and he slips out of the backfield for a nice gain to the 1.
With no receivers on the field and everyone packed in, Aaron Jones bounces it outside and beats the pursuit to the end zone.
Aaron Jones has seven carries for 13 yards and 2 TDs.
Aaron Rodgers is 10 of 17 for 177 yards and a touchdown, 114.1 rating.
Probably. They're still only 2 TDs down. Lots of time left.
Especially if you call Lucas Patrick a tight end.
Packers are averaging a healthy 7.1 yards per play.
If Royce Freeman continues to carry the pile 5 extra yards, the score won't remain like this very long.
That's really nice pursuit. Freeman made guys miss in the middle and on the edge, but the pursuit got to him for a minus run outside.
Huge missed tackley by Kevin King. Lindsay is a tough runner, but he's got to get him down.
Broncos are almost in the red zone again.
King gets lucky. If that throw is any good, Broncos have the ball inside the 10.
Nothing significant. They're still lining up the OLBs wide and the DL tight.
That was a little bit of a change up there. Broncos came with a power run instead of a zone. Packers didn't defend it well. Third and 6.
Cortland Sutton's catch wa a little iffy, but LaFleur didn't throw a flag and the Broncos rushed to the line and snapped it.
Another missed tackle in the open field, this time Will Redmond will make it a first down. Two bad missed tackles killing the Packers on this drive.
And now another miss. The run defense is not surfacing.