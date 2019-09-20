Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

After my lunch arrives in his hands...
It's there. Not to say 12 isn't looking for more...but it is...
Not sure. We'll see what Pettine does - especially if Gary's cramps keep him out or limit his reps...
Not talking about that one. The other overthrow. Happened first.
No. Thielen is way better.
Cramps. We'll see if they got the IV in him during the half...
MVS worked with him all offseason.
He was part of the rush on each of the sacks thus far.
All four have played. And he's used a bunch of two TE sets thus far.
OK, folks, lets get the second half started.
I saw LaFleur have a discussion with Davante Adams after the half and then going over to Rodgers and talking to him for quite a while. So, let's see if they have something set up for Adams when the Packers take over the ball.
Broncos setting up third and 2.
Throw outside to tight end Noah Fant and Jaire Alexander just stripped him of the ball.
Packers have the ball at the 14.
They will, of course, review this.
Alexander just stripped the ball away. Question is did Fant have his knee down.
Alexander went for the ball from the beginning and I'm pretty sure this will stand.
This will be the Broncos' second turnover. But they'll probably call Alexander down at the point of the fumble.
Packers will get the ball at the 38.
Packers are actually at the 37.
They want to make Flacco work for his yards. They're counting on him making a mistake. The Broncos have turned it over twice.