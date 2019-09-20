Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

Two drops have affected that today, as has two overthrows from 12.
Which if you can win with, is a good sign for down the line...
Davante Adams. A little surprised they're not working him a bit more.
Better question for Tim when he returns. To me he's always looked unique with his drops, footwork and arm angles...
He's out there. They've run behind him twice. Split out wide a few times but not really the top option ....
Spot foul - so they gave the kid the yardage gained up to the hold.
Great question. No idea. Some guys may become available as their seasons crater. There's one free agent out there but he's got some (OK a LOT) of things to be resolved before that can be entertained, if at all...
It's not even a question, in my not-so-humble opinion.
I think it's the opposite now. Or, they're trying. Bring in a defense. Bring in a coach who emphasizes the run game. They're trying to not to HAVE him be that. Not saying it can happen this year, but it's moving that way.
he's had two bad ones today.
Not sure it's "terrible" but it's not clicking yet. Then again, two drops and two overthrows to open wideouts skews things...
Joe Flacco is not good. Their defense is respectable.
They need some work developing MVS for sure.
I can roll with this. The coach likes to use all kinds of personnel packages. Hard to know what works, who can do what, until you try it out.
Not sure he can, or will. Goodson played a bit more - along with 4 other linebackers - in the red zone but it didn't matter on the rushing TD. I think he hopes they'll stop it just enough.
I think the first three series were scripted....
He actually brings me lunch.
I do, actually. I think he wants to move but he's trying to stay in the pocket and get rid of it...
They rushed for -2 behind Baylis and Lewis prior to the TD run. Overthrew Tonyan once, Tonyan stopped running on what should have been a TD deep.