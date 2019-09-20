Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

Some nice single blocking inside sets that TD up.
Rashan Gary getting a lot more snaps today. He's in where Kyler Fackrell usually is in the dime defense.
LaFleur is going to call a McCarthy timeout here. There's 1:18 left and Broncos facing a third and 11.
It's his left leg/ankle. Could be a cramp.
Gary is up and walking off. Looks like it was a cramp.
Broncos run the ball and Lindsay hands them a gift by running out of bounds. Clock stops a 1:13.
Shepherd back for the punt.
Packers have one timeout.
Rodgers trying to get a free play.
Not sure I get calling a timeout on one end so that you can run out the clock on the other.
Holding on Corey Linsley, makes it second and 12 with 19 seconds left.
Rodgers kneels and that will be the half.
PACKERS 17, BRONCOS 10 HALFTIME
OK, I'm going to pass off to Jim Owczarski now.
17 first half points is OK. If they can get to 30 it's a first for the season and means overall a consistent game...
Happens when you've got a strong jaw line.
It's...coming along. I'll do something on some of the "and long" issues for Insider. That's when they've really struggled (though they converted two of them thus far). Usually a penalty or negative run have caused that.
Agreed...to a degree. Mike Pettine told us this week he's going to give up the because you get beat through the air.