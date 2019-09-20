Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

I think he's typical for a first-year coach. He hasn't been beaten down or soured on us yet. But we haven't seen him in a losing situation. The judge of any coach is how he handles losses and second-guessing. Is he confident enough to stick to his guns or does he just get defensive?
I think it's clear enough right now that throwing the ball won't be issue. But more rain is expected so don't be surprised if running the ball becomes the focus.
I think the plan is for after the Eagles game.
The odds will be with them, but they have some really tough road games in the middle of the season and so I wouldn't make too much out of their start. If they can manage to go 5-1, then they're in great shape for the playoffs.
I guess I don't have a problem getting a sixth for him if you think Darrius Shepherd is going to be pretty good. But I would have liked to see him given more of a chance on offense.
Darrius Shepherd and Allen Lazard.
We have been totaling about 25,000 unique views per game. Usually anywhere from 2,000-3,000 at any given time on the blog.
Tough question. Depends on the money and depends on the draft. But he certainly looks like he can still play. Time is his enemy.
I wrote that and still believe it.
Yes, they do. They apparently feel that Darrius Shepherd can add something.
Could be. There should be some opportunities.
I'm only concerned about making deadline.
He's been up and down. Better in run blocking than pass blocking. But he's still a younger player and has to get used to blocking for Rodgers, which is different than blocking for other quarterbacks.
No, not as complete. They're solid upfront, but I think the Vikings and Bears have more depth across the front and are better at linebacker.
They added Adam Pankey as a backup. They have Lucas Patrick and Alex Light as well. So far, no.
Packers' game captains are Bulaga, Vitale and Clark.
The Broncos won the toss and deferred. Packers will receive.
Tremon Smith is back for the kickoff.