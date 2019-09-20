Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

Good morning everyone, Welcome to the live blog of Packers vs. Broncos. How are we doing this morning?
It's wet, but it has stopped raining for now. Expect the weather to have some kind of impact today because more rain is expected.
The field should be in good condition. I'm sure there will be some slipping, but this won't be a mudfest. Not with the turf they have here.
They have to because they have no idea how long Graham will last. He's got a busted up finger and a groin injury. The over/under for me is 1 quarter.
Yeah, I agree. Chris Harris is going to follow Adams around and it's going to be up to the others to get open. LaFleur is going to have to find ways to get the ball to Aaron Jones in the pass game.
He's banged up. Has a shoulder injury.
A little of both. I think they want Darrius Shepherd to be active so he can return punts.
No, not at all. They aren't good enough to look ahead at anybody.
More than likely. I didn't think he was a great fit for their system to start with. He's more of an inside zone type guy. The job is Elgton Jenkins'.
He did for a quarter last week.
I believe it's Shepherd, although that has not been announced.
Coffee, coffee and more coffee.
I doubt they will be meaningful. Just as a fill-in.