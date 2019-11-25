Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

122 total yards between the two teams with 9 minutes left in the second quarter.
Rodgers had all day to throw that and he threw it away. Holding on Bakhtiari results in a another 10-yard loss.
Yet another holding call on Bakhtiari.
I think Robert Saleh was in the Packers' offensive meetings this week.
49ers are just loading up the box and the Packers have no answer for it. Nothing.
LaFleur better have an alternative game plan because this is not working.
Personal foul on the 49ers for lowering the helmet. Huge break for the Packers.
That's going to be a first down.
Pretty bad helmet to helmet hit there.
Lots of mis-direction but if one guy misses his block and it doesn't work. That's what happened on the Jones run.
Graham has it in his arms on just a great throw from Rodgers but it comes out when he hits the ground.
Would have been a huge play.
49ers are putting Bosa over Alex Light and it's a terrible match-up. No way he can even come close to blocking him consistently.
LaFleur better figure out a way to help Light because Rodgers is running for his life.
I think they have been taking over. Not sure they can do much more.
No, but Bosa beat him off the line so quickly the play is dead before it started.
That's a good question. He's young, no question. I don't know if this is about adjustments or getting outplayed.
Kittle with his first big play of the night. Took advantage of Amos on that one-one-on coverage.
And there's one of those over routes that just kills Pettine's defense. The Panthers hit them over and over again with Olsen. Now it's Kittle.
I think Amos bit on the run and should have stayed with him. I doubt that was King's guy.
Packers missed about 4 tackles on that jet sweep and were lucky the fifth one was successful.