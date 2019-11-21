Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Enormous, the comments are coming in faster than I can even read them.
Savage on Kittle and here comes Martinez off the edge. No one blocked him.
You can't say Pettine took the week off. The 49ers were not expecting Martinez to come off the edge. They had slid their line to protect from Z. Smith getting them and left Martinez unblocked.
That's the end of the first quarter and miraculously, the Packers are only down, 10-0.
Garappolo is still 5 of 7 for 31 yards.
49ers have outgained the Packers 59-16 after one quarter.
Longest pass play of the game is 15 yards.
Punt coming, Smith back and fair catches.
Packers start at their own 20.
Nice block by Kumerow kicking out the corner to give Jones some room off tackle.
Packers finally get a first down.
A little bit of rhythm going on offense with that run and the 7-yard pass to MVS.
Looks like LaFleur wants Rodgers to take advantage when the 49ers are playing off coverage.
Nice mis-direction play. Got Armstead to bite big inside and got Sherman to chase Kumerow across the fielcd.
Packers are saying Bulaga is out for the game.
Packers are attacking the edges as you might have guessed. They're done going up the middle. The 49ers have it packed inside and they're going to have to keep attacking outside.
Good bootleg but Adams was never open. Not even close.
They're not. They're just working what the 49ers are giving them.
Fourth and 1 and LaFleur is going for it.