Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Preston Smith's play was really interesting. He rushed against Kittle and when he got past him he stopped so that Garappolo could not dump the ball off to Kittle.
He may have given up a sack to cover Kittle.
Pressure is starting to come from the defense. This time it's Z. Smith, who beats a double team for a QB hit.
Forces a field goal attempt.
Wishnowsky from 29 yards is good.
RT Bryan Bulaga has a knee injury and his return is questionable.
Garappolo is 5 of 7 for 31 yards. Rodgers is 3 of 6 for 21 yards.
Like I said, I think he could have had a sack, but he also kept Garappolo from dumping the ball off to Kittle in the flat.
Rodgers could have thrown that ball to Adams. He was looking at it, but the safety wsa high-tailing it over for a double team and it would have been close.
Back to the inside zone for a decent gain, but penalties again killing the Packers. Allison block in the back.
A drop and a penalty, not a good night so far for Allison.
49ers are playing their safeties back on long distances. It's going to be hard to get first downs when you're in such lousy down and distances.
Great play by Jimmie Ward to break up that pass to Adams.
Looked like they had it and Ward just got a hand on it.
Scott with a good job of getting that one off.
Yes, he had one blocked earlier this year.