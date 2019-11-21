Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Yes, that's a good way to say it. They're not a huge detriment but they rarely win the special teams game.
No, but there's a little rustiness sometimes. Usually, the team snaps out of it. It's the fresh bodies that help when its the fourth quarter.
The run game is really off kilter. 49ers are loading up the box and sending run blitzes at the Packers.
Bulaga hurt himself on that last play, Aalex Light is in the game.
49ers are bringing all kinds of late action against the Packers. Late blitz off the corner forced Rodgers to shovel that screen.
Yeesh, that's a terrible start to this game. Jamaal Williams trying to run with the ball before he had it.
Terrible, terrible start for the offense.
Scott with lots of hang time but no distance.
That's a 39-yard punt. Not good.
Lot of screens for the 49ers as usual, but Pettine seems to have his guys on high alerrt for them. Lancaster was just waiting for that one.
No foul. Not sure what they were looking at.
Another big third down coming up.
Huge sack off a safety blitz. Nice little set up by Pettine.
Z. Smith pulled out of his rush and dropped into coverage and Amos came in his place.
But Kevin King with a hands in the face penalty wipes it all out.
Bulaga is headed to the locker room by the way.
I didn't see a lot there on the hands to the face.
Regardless, that penalty is a killer.
He's actually been very reliable this season. Hasn't missed that many snaps given his age and injury history.