Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Bakhtiari pushed Bosa outside. It was the corner coming off the other side that forced Rodgers to step up into the rush.
As I said, the guy coming off the open side caused everything to break down. It needed to be a quick release.
I don't think that hurt them. They still had a first down. Of course, losing the yardage hurt, but it wasn't like they were facing third and 25.
Lazard getting the snaps to start this drive. No MVs.
Now Lazard is out and MVS is in.
Their outside zone game just isn't any good. I know LaFleur wants to establish it, but they just can't execute it.
Big drop over the middle by Allison. That was a first down. Have to catch that.
The Packers are looking really shaky coming off the layoff.
Scott with not a great punt down the middle of the field. If you're going to kick it there, you've got to have more hang time.
He's not punting lights out like before. He's not punting horribly, but he's hit a patch where he's not getting into the ball the same way. It's something he's got to work through.
There's a fair number of fans here, but it's not overwhelming.
I don't think it's near as tough as some of the other places the Packers have played. The stands are really high so it may keep the noise in, but it's not like KC.
Packers starting out with Campbell in the game.
Adrian Amos had Kittle on that play.
49ers call timeout. Packers were trying to figure out who had Kittle and that might have caught the 49ers by surprise.
Emmanuel Sanders is really quick. King has got to get his hands on him and redirect.
Fortunate kick of the ball sent it right to Coleman.
Second and 18 after teh 8-yard loss.
Big third and 18 here. Got a chance to force a punt.
Chandon Sullivan in the game to cover Kittle.
Interesting look from Pettine to bring Sullivan into the game on third down and match him up with Kittle. Turned out to be a good move. Sullivan read the screen well.
Z. Smith with the hustle for the stop.