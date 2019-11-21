Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

I think so. As I said, this is the kind of game where Jones has to be a factor. Big games should bring out your best players.
Bring out the best in your best players, that is.
I think they worked a lot on the run game and ways to get Jones and Williams cutback lanes.
Campbell or Jackson are their best options. I would have Jackson just jam Kittle at the line and put a safety over the top of him.
I think it has a bigger affect on healthy. Packers are going to have a little bounce in their legs.
OK, national anthem time.
Packers call tails. It's heads, SF wins. They will defer. Packers will receive.
I think it's a combination of scheme and no experienced returner.
Seattle is making a hard run for No. 1.
It's an area they can work on, that's for sure.
They'll be rushing against a rookie, Justin Skule.
Started empty and Jones moved to the backfield. He gets the first carry.
Look for Jones to get some looks at WR today.
Two nice plays to get a first down to start the game. Taking what the defense gives them. We've got a flag, though.
Unsportsmanlike conduct on Adams. It comes after the first down, so it's still first and 10.
Not sure what he did there.
MVS didn't even see that throw. Not sure what happened there. That's not going to get him more reps.
49ers are loading up the box. Seems like they want Rodgers to throw.
Vitale looked like he took the wrong guy.
Down goes Rodgers and they're saying the ball is out. 49ers take over at the 2.
We'll have to see that one.
Blitz off the corner. Ball is out, no question. They're not going to overturn that.
Ball on the 2 for the 49ers.
And Coleman is in off right tackle. One play, one TD for the 49ers.