Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

He's facing another Bosa.
OK, I'm shutting the blog down then.
Yes. I'd want the ball in the second half. Let the defense do some work to see what Shanahan has up his sleeve.
I would think so, but I haven't talked with scouts to see how others are doing. It's not a year that has been up to his standards. Too many QB hits allowed. Sacks have been few, but hits and pressures are up.
Wasn't that last week against Arizona when they nearly lost.
He's a risk. He's not going to make a living out of scrambling, but he can get a first down or two.
I don't know, 11-5 could do it. But they'd have to beat the Vikings for sure.
You mean ESB and J'mon Moore? I think ESB still has a future. Obviously, Brown does not. Jury is still out.
It will be a combination. They'll probably bracket him with Martinez and a safety or Campbell and a safety. But they'll also see how he's running. The amount of doubles will probably be based partly on that.
He's got a ways to go to be able to do that. Right now, he's not very good at anything but running deep. I think his game will expand as he gains experience, but I don't know if he'll ever be a guy who can do everything like Adams.
I don't know, that's certainly a possibility. That would be a secret weapon to use him in the box instead of Campbell. We'll see.
They've got to take away the outside zone from the 49ers. It means the Smiths are going to have to be disciplined outside and probably not take as many chances rushing.