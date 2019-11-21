Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

He'll take the blame for not having the team ready. Very predictable. Won't blame the players. He'll give credit to the 49ers.
That's a tired defense just calling it a night. Their best work was done in teh first half when the offense was doing nothing.
Mostert TD and PAT makes it 49ERS 37, PACKERS 8.
Glad I picked the Packers to win tonight.
You think they'll be a SB contender next year?
I was in first place until this weekend.
Here comes QB Tim Boyle for the Packers.
Oh, OK, thanks for the advice.
Boyle takes over on the 25.
Boyle gets a nice introduction and gets crushed.
This is at least a chance to look at Boyle.
Hey, this game isn't over. Really, it isn't. There's 3:08 to go.
I think we're seeing a transition period from one offense to another and Rodgers isn't transitioning very well. This offense hasn't made him into the MVP he once was. The Packers have been average all year offensively and it's finally caught up to them.
He didn't pick the HC, Murphy did.
That's a good question. I'm not sure.
I sort of feel they're stuck between running LaFleur's offense and Rodgers' offense. By this time of the year, they should be more into LaFleur's system. If this is LaFleur's system then they are in trouble.
That's always a possibility, too.
I predicted 7 for the year.
