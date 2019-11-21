Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Reminds me of that throw in Seattle.
Rodgers just waiting too long to let go of the ball. I thought he had Lazard way before that.
Wow, he had MVS down the middle and threw it too deep.
Looked like he had a shot with a little flatter throw. Or earlier throw.
Dumb penalty. Packers get bailed out again on a pass interference.
If it was perfect, why did MVS wind up out of the end zone.
No way he can make that play. it was thrown in the back of the end zone.
We've got flags everywhere on the Jones run up the middle. Holding on Elgton Jenkins.
Man, if you're looking for your back to have a one-on-one in open field. I think you want it to be Aaron Jones, not Jamaal Williams.
Williams stumbled out of the backfield and that screwed up that pass.
All out blitz and it's not even close. Just domination upfront and nothing to slow down the rush.
This started much earlier in the game when the Packers could not run the ball. SF has just been charging up the field from the first quarter on.
And losing Bulaga has killed the ability to throw the ball down the field.
The Packers are 0 for 13 on third downs tonight, 1 for 3 on fourth downs.
Nope, won't hear anything about that until tomorrow.
C'mon. You think they are 8-2 by quitting every game. The 49ers are a better team. It doesn't have to do with drive or passion for the game. It's talent and execution.
He probably should come in next series.
Tramon Williams hasa replaced Kevin King, BTW.