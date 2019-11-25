Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Nicely designed play, a bootleg that looks like it's going to Kittle, but Shanahan runs a receiver right behind him and the ball goes there instead.
Smoke city right there. Shanahan showing how much he has Pettine's number with a play-action that leaves Kittle wide open down the middle of the field for a TD.
Kittle just turned Kevin King around like a top.
Embarrassing that a tight end can do that to a cornerback.
Oh, there's lots of places to begin.
Packers take over at the 35, down 30-10.
One thing I've noticed is that the 49ers have not missed many tackles. When they hit someone the guy goes down.
Adams is better just getting out of bounds. Play it smart.
Not really. McCarthy's teams were excellent coming out of the bye.
Blitz comes up the middle and the Packers can't protect, but the 49ers get called for holding and so it will be a first down.
Armstead was called for holding Linsley on a stunt.
That's where he always snaps it. That's where Rodgers likes it.
Why does the sun come up every morning?
If they can get 10 of those straight, they'd be in good shape.
At least this time Adams tried to get out of bounds.
They really do need to pick up the tempo.