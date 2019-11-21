Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are rushing four now and just daring Rodgers to throw it down the field. Interestingly he had Allison wide open in the middle, but went to Williams in the flat.
This time the 49ers bring a safety in the box and Rodgers throws a screen.
Packers get lucky and there's a facemask penalty.
This drive has to end in a TD or any momentum they've created is gone.
Every time it looks like Jones will bust through the middle one of their inside linebackers just stuffs him. It means the line is not able to get to the second level.
Rodgers wanted Adams to come toward him more, I think.
Wanted him to use Lazard's block.
Third and 8. Packers call timeout. Really bad.
Burning a timeout in that position is not good.
Flag down, it's going to be holding. I bet the 49ers decline it.
Jones is pointing that it's on the 49ers.
Fouls on both teams, holding on Light and illegal contact on Sherman.
Rodgers' scramble is short of the first down so it's going to be fourth and three, but we seem to have another penalty.
Rodgers pointing it on the 49ers.
Sherman unnecessary roughness. NY must have called and said we need a close game.
Aaron Jones tripped over Tonyan's ankles otherwise he might have made it.
Adams on the shovel pass around end for the TD and the Packers are finally on the board.
Matt LaFleur is going to go for 2 points.
Sherman got called for the penalty that used to not be a penalty.
Rodgers to Adams on the fade and it's good. 49ERS 23, PACKERS 8
13 plays, 65 yards, 8:34 seconds.
Sherman used to take advantage of a loophole in the rules that allowed a DB to hit a receiver on the other side of the field when the ball was in the air. They've changed that rule. Adams talked about it this week.
I'm sure there's a penalty I"m forgetting, but I think that's the case.