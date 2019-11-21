Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Not tonight. It's a deadline game and Jim has to write during halftime.
I will take a quick bathroom break in a sec.
Mis-direction, screens, quick passes. They have to do something to get the ball moving down the field.
OK, I'll be right back. Hold tight.
OK, 49ers start at the 25.
Personal foul on the 49ers for a low block.
That's going to make it first and 22 to start.
Looks like the 49ers are going to be patient to start the half and just run the ball.
Z;. Smith with another sack. Just keeping working up the field and finally got to Garappolo.
The Packers start out with a very nice defensive stand.
Offense, the ball is in your court.
Packers are setting up a return.
Wow, did Smith take a big chance there. It was a terrible punt. Smith was lucky it took a nice bounce at the end.
Packers take over at their own 35.
Z. Smith came to play. He has six tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and a quarterback hit.
He's been out there, but not much after not looking for that deep ball on the first or second play of the game.
That's all Jones. Nothing there and he spins off for a 4-yard gain.
Great tackle by Richard Sherman on Adams, but Adams still got the first down.
Rodgers moving people around.
Rodgers holding the ball too long. Has to stop taking sacks.
Going to be short of the first down on the scramble. Not sure what Rodgers was made about ono the sideline.
Fourth and 4 and LaFleur is going for it.
Well, that time holding it worked out. Rodger found just enough room in the pocket to dump it off to Williams for a 15-yard gain.