Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Yet another bad punt from Scott. Just a nightmare evening for him.
JK Scott is averaging 37.2 yards per punt tonight. Came in averaging 45.9.
McLaughlin from 48 yards is good as the half ends. 49ERS 23, PACKERS 0.
Whew, maybe the worst half the Packers have had this season.
Aaron Rodgers is 10 of 20 for 41 yards, 56.2 rating.
Davante Adams has two catches for 17 yards.
Aaron Jones has six carries for 17 yards.
Packers are averaging 1.8 yards per play.
I don't think so. This game is all 49ers. They might have a small let up, but this is a total domination. We were wondering if the Packers were a legit 8-2. I think we found out a little bit about that tonight.
I would say it can be this bad. That would be my answer.
For sure, a bad game plan. They look like they were not prepared for anything SF was doing. They never got them off balance in any way. The 49ers are definitely more talented than GB, but the difference in the offenses isn't that great.
Maybe. Probably couldn't hurt because Light isn't handling the job. But Turner isn't exactly the best pass blocker.