Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

The way these replay reviews have gone I don't blame him for not challenging. Very seldom do they reverse the call.
Garappolo has been under pressure all night but he's done just enough this drive to keep the ball moving. Great job of unloading it there.
Defense with yet another third-down stop.
Wishnowsky from 26 yards. It's good. 49ERS 13, PACKERS 0.
Stat of the game: the Packers (0 for 7) and the 49ers (0 for 5) are a combined 0 for 12 on third downs tonight.
Sorry, you're right. Thanks for the correction. Wishnowsky is the punter.
Going two tight ends this series to help out the tackles a little.
Adams is not getting open. I thought this would be a game where he would have some success down the sidelines, but so far nothing.
Aaron Jones has been a non-factor, too.
You take those two out of the Packers' offense and it's good night.
Packers are now 0 for 8 on third downs.
Boy, JK Scott has really lost it. He's getting no hang time or distance on his kicks.
49ers have a chance to score again before the half.
49ers start at their own 39.
49ers have one timeout left.
The Packers will use a timeout as Darnell Savage is slow to get up.
Sullivan is coming into the game for Savage.
49ers not playing hurry-up here, they're letting the clock run.
Almost like they're playing for a field goal.
Pettine brings the blitz off Garappolo's blind side and he hits Samuel on a slant for a the TD.
Samuel in man-to-man coverage on Tramon Williams and it's not even close.
Williams is looking for some help from the safety. He didn't get his hands on Samuel and that let him just run free down the middle. It's a blitz, so the secondary is counting on somebody hurrying Garoppolo, but it didnt' happen.
49ers are going to just sit back in Cover 2 the rest of the game and make the Packers dink and dunk the rest of the game.
The line is just getting destroyed. Rodgers isn't getting rid of the ball quick enough and no one is getting open. Not a good combination.
I don't understand why they're not giving Light help.