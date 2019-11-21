Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Yes, I think that's a smart plan. I still think we'll see a lot of ibraheim Campbell, but I do think they're going to make Garappolo beat them. They can't let the 49ers get their running game goinog.
Nope, not yet. He's there as an emergency option and probably a guy who helps them prepare their defense for slot receivers each week. They really haven't had a need for him. I don't think he's any better than what they havve otherwise he wouldn't have been on the street.
Doubtful. They've got another year of him under contracf, so there's no need. Running backs don't have long shelf lives so you don't want to sign them too early.
It's sure not looking like it. I would have thought by now he'd be contributing but they obviously don't think he's ready. This season seems like another waste for him.
I think this could be a big night for Jones. LaFleur is going to want to get him the ball a lot. In big games, he needs to get the ball the majority of the time. Williams will still play a big role, but Jones is the priority.