Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

It wasn't that big of a contract. He's been up and down this year.
Jones keeps it on fourth and 1 and gets it. A little ride and decide and he keeps it for the first down.
Giants are chipping away, 2 to 6 yards at a time.
Jones putting it on the money against the Packers' corners. Coverage wasn't that bad, but it was right where it needed to be.
There goes Barkley. Giants are just grinding it out. 14 plays. There's a tackle by Gary, by the way.
He might have saved a TD.
Kenny Clark with pressure right up the middle forces Jones to get rid of it.
Pettine flooded the field with eight defenders and Jones really couldn't find anyone.
Packers are good in red-zone defense. The Giants will have to try a field goal.
Rosas from 27 yards is good. PACKERS 17, GIANTS 10.
So, the Giants took 18 plays and got a field goal. Given the Packers were ahead by 10, that's not so damaging.
They should be doing better than what they are with the talent they have. No one has talent at every position. They need to keep building on the D-line, but they have the talent to be a top 15 defense.
They don't see it that way. Just because I say it doesn't mean they agree. Lowry and Lancaster are serviceable. They're probably better as rotational players, which is really most of what they do. The disappointment has been Montravius Adams. They don't even play him anymore.
They are going to pass on this drive. They had a real chance to start out with a good run because of the 2-minute warning coming up.
I agree with you on Keke. He's a solid run player. I think he's got a lot of potential. Plays hard. Adams was a starter and he didn't do anything.
He's cheap, so they can afford to wait and see if the light goes on.