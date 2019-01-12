Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

I think it's shared. Sometimes LaFleur gets it in too late and sometimes Rodgers takes too much time trying to figure out the defense.
He's missed just one field goal all year.
Zone coverage again against Jones. That seems to be the coverage of the day.
They're counting on the front four getting pressure.
Boy, great tackle by Lowry there. Looked from here like Barkley was gone.
Jones is taking a lot of hits. He's going to wind up being Eli Manning if the Giants don't build their offensive line.
Preston Smith jumped the snap count. I think they got him.
Yep, it's on Preston Smith. Going to be third and 1.
Well, some of those sacks and pressures come because the Smiths are so fast off the line of scrimmage and are timing snap counts. Gotta take the good with the bad sometimes.
Packers stuff on third down.
Fourth and 1 and the Giants are going.
Jones right up the middle. He's a big, strong guy. Good call to sneak. Clark tried to shift over the center late but it didn't matter.
You know, I haven't seen him. Anyone else?
Saquon Barkley has nine carries for 28 yards today.
Great job by Slayton to try to get the first down, but he's short. Third and 1.