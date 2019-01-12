Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

Flea flicker and the Packers had the deep guy covered. Jones smartly threw it away. Would have been weird to throw a flea-flicker completion to the sideline.
Z. Smith running right right past Nate Solder for the pressure and QB hit.
Barkley tried to chip him and basically missed.
Not a good throw there. Jones was under pressure and stared down his receiver. Interception for Kevin King.
King read that route well and knew he had help outside. Good awareness bad throw.
Packers have a first 10 at the 47.
That's his fourth. He leads the team.
Great protection. Rodgers just danced inside the pocket all day until someone broke free. That's Graham for a 16-yard gain.
This game was made for Jamaal Williams. They should just give him the ball every snap and see what he can do.
Rodgers wanted Lazard deep off the bootleg but he got double-teammed and Tonyan didn't get his block.
Rodgers calls timeout before the clock expires. Second timeout.
He's made for a snow game.
Once in a while, you'd think they'd run a draw play on third down and then evaluate whether to go for it on fourth down.
Crosby on the field to attempt a 47-yard FG... it's good.