Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

Wow, was that easy. Lazard was so wide open he could have walked the ball over there.
There has to be someone in the middle there. Not sure about the coverage.
Five plays, 66 yards, 2:01. PACKERS 14, GIANTS 7.
That's a pretty good sign of how much advantage the WRs have today.
Aaron Rodgers is 6 of 7 for 103 yards and 2 TDs, 158.3 rating.
The way the corner squat, it looked like it was quarters. He totally gave Lazard the middle.
It has stopped snowing big flakes. Looks more like rain now.
It's hard to tell. I think so.
Blitz off the right side with Amos and Preston Smith did not have contain, which allowed Jones to get outside.
If Smtih was running a stunt, it wasn't well-timed with a blitz off the other side.
Unnecessary roughness penalty on Blake Martinez.
I didn't really see anything on the replay.
Oh, he pushed the running back in the back. Illegal contact maybe. Roughness, I don't know.
Richard Sherman got called for the same penalty last week, only I can't remember if it was a roughness. Remember, he pushed Aaron Jones in the back.
Just looked it up. Sherman got called for roughness, too. So, it's consistent with what the NFL is calling. No pushing guys in the back aaway from the play.