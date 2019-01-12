Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

The DBs are going to have a hard time when WRs can make a second move.
The footing is bad. You'd rather keep everything in front of you than give up a TD.
Yet another third down for the Giants.
Pettine brings the blitz and Sterling Shepherd runs right by Kevin King for the TD.
Z. Smith was just a tick late getting there.
Replay looks like he held on.
Double move on King and he couldn't recover.
Packers are going to need to take advantage of the footing when they get on offense. DBs are stuck.
Ah, the game isn't close to over.
The groin injury. He's not running the way he did earlier in the season. They have to consider limiting his snaps or something.
Incidentally, they're shoveling the yard markers at MetLife. Quite the scene.
Tremon Smith very close to breaking that one. An ankle tackle drops him at the 34.
At least I think it's the 34.
Aaron Jones is back in the game.
Rodger play action tries to go to Vitale deep. He was never open. Third and 5.
Giants playing man coverage and that left a lot of guys with their backs to Rodgers. He squirts through for a big gain.
That was a 15-yard scramble.
They need to get back to giving Jones the ball.
They should be pounding him and Williams down after down.