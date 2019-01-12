Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

Not necessarily. I think they might have liked his match-up. Plus, they went two wides much of the series and Allison usually just plays the slot.
On the other hand, Kumerow came in as the third WR, so they may have gotten down on both Allison and MVS.
So as you might have seen on the TV, Jones is in the tent.
Giants take over at the 29.
Not very much longer before it's covered.
Packers are selling out to stop the run. Martinez called Savage up to the line of scrimmage and Savage wound up making the tackle.
Nice play-action with Z. Smith chasing him. Jones hits TE Kaden Smith for the first down.
Jones really has a strong arm. That was an impressive throw to the sideline with Z. Smith all over him.
LaFleur is challenging the catch.
Maybe in some of those cases. I don't know about Jackson or removing Martinez.
If they say he didn't bobble, it's hard to tell if he dragged the left foot.
Kind of looks like he just got it. Might be too close to overturn.
At least they only need to go to NY to make the determination.
Ruling on the field stands. TO 1 for the Packers.
It was so close, it was hard to change the call on the field.
Giants with another third down coming up. They're 1 of 2.
Pettine brings four and Alexander is all over Slayton for the breakup.
Fourth down and the Giants are going for it.
Packers with their dime defense on the field.