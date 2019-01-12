Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

Winds are at 10 mph and the wind chill is 24. It's raining lightly and you can tell it won't be long before it's snow.
Good coverage and the Giants will start out at the 22.
Packers start with Campbell as the nickel linebacker next to Martinez.
Two Barkley carries and the Packers limit them to five yards. Good start.
Z. Smith jumps and now we have to see if the Giants moved. I don't think they did.
It's on Smith. Makes it third and less than a yard.
A decent amount. Very few Giants fans. This place is a empty.
Kenny Clark coming up big, splitting the A gap and dropping Barkley for minus-3.
OK, it's punt return time....
Smith got positive yards!!! And then he fumbled out of bounds. LOL>
Hey, he got positive yards.
First pass is to Jones coming through the middle of the line off play-action.
Marcedes Lewis is the lone tight end. Going with Vitale at FB.
Lazard is starting at WR.
Just a great play by Lazard coming over and making that catch. The ball was thrown way over to the opposite hashes, not where Rodgers wanted it. Gain of 43.
Adams on the end around and it's not going to get much. Too much penetration from Golden.
Rodfgers got them to jump, so this is a free play.
Adams in the flat has got the first down, so they'll decline the penalty.
There's a third down conversion!
So far, we have not seen Tonyan or Sternberger.
Quick snap out of the huddle and Adams is wide open. They're saying he reached the ball over the goal line.
That's an 8-yard TD to Adams.
That was either a blown route combination or a really nice design. Adams and Lazard were in the same place up the middle but then Lazard kept going and everything cleared out for Adams.
I have not seen Aaron Jones on the sideline but it's hard to tell because everyone has the capes on.
I think something happened to Jones. Waiting for word.