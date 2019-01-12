Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

In the end, three picks and 13 points allowed are going to be the signature of the defense today. They have given up 258 yards.
Their saving grace are the TOs and the red zone defense.
Jamaal Williams has nine carries for 38 yards.
I think Sternberger is passing Tonyan on the depth chart, or at least he should be.
Rodgers was ticked at MVS I believe for not seeing a call.
Scott with another good punt.
How did Fackrell miss that ball?
Should have been a strip sack, instead it's a 32-yard gain.
Yes, two of three were good punts.
Scott is averaging 46.7 yards per punt with two downed insid the 20.
Burks is in the game for Martinez.
Savage almost had pick No. 2.
Sullivan and Josh Jackson in at CB.
Fourth and 4. Let's see if the defense cares about my prediction.
No, but Sterling Shepherd did.
Boyle will kneel down and this will be it.
So, I want to thank everybody for taking part in the blog today.
I hope everyone who has to travel stays safe. I know I'll be seeing early tomorrow whether I'll get back on time.
Anyway, game 12 is over and we're headed for the fourth quarter.
Thanks again for all the participation. Have a great rest of the weekend and I'll see everyone next week when the Packers host Washington.
Thanks again for all the participation. Have a great rest of the weekend and I'll see everyone next week when the Packers host Washington.