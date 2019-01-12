Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

Sometimes the questions come in faster than I can click them and so when I click they don't get posted.
Defense needed a break like that. Let's see if they can take advantage of a third and 18.
Wow, I have no idea where Jones was throwing that?
On second look, he just overthrew Slayton.
That was a 28-yard return by Savage.
Packers will start on offense at the 34.
False start on Bakhtiari.
Adams was already crossing the goal line in his own mind. Bad drop.
Actually looked like he tried to hand catch it and it was right in his body.
Sternberger in the game and he made a pretty good block on David Mayo.
Rodgers changes the play and goes to Allison on the quick out. Looks like he saw a blitz coming.
Packers are 7 of 11 on third downs.
And now they'll call a timeout. The play clock was down to 1.
Like I said, this is Jamaal Williams weather.
He should have more than 8 touches.
Empty backfield on first and 10.
I just don't like empty on that down. They know you're passing the ball.