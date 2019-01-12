Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

That play was meant for a route run into the end zone, but Jones leaks out and gets the ball all the way down to the one.
Throwing it on second and 1 and there's a flag.
Holding on S Antoine Bethea.
Packers bring in Lucas Patrick as a TE.
They go off-tackle and Jones loses 3.
I'm not sure they're capable of running it up the middle in short yardage.
They run it so seldom that their line struggles in short yardage.
Well, they gave it to Jones. The blocking was terrible.
The ball is closer to the 5 than the 4.
Packers will have two tight ends in the game.
That's all Jones, but there's a flag on the play.
Tonyan is going to get called for holding. No reason to do that.
He would have made it without that block.
Screen and somebody was unaccounted for.
There's Adams in the end zone and Rodgers finds him for the TD.
The corner totally lost Adams. If you guys were on the Giants blog you'd be going nuts over that guy.
The hurried snap caught the Giants with 12 men on the field and they were confused.
I don't know. It might have been the call or it might have been seeing the Giants change personnel.
I'm going to give more credit to Lazard and Adams. This was not just Rodgers.
Both receivers have gotten open when they've needed to.
Yeah, might be somethingg they should revisit.
Unlikely. He's probably no better than Bulaga at run blocking and he's definitely not as good at pass blocking. Maybe as an extra lineman in short yardage.
They don't like it. LaFleur wants to call the plays and they're supposed to be quick tempo anyway. I'm sure there are other reasons.