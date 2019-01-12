Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

Za'Darius Smith crashed the middle and Barkley had nowhere to go.
Preston Smith is back in the g ame.
King with the break up on second down. Got matched up with Barkley.
Jones hits Cody Latimer running a post. Tramon has the outside leverage and there was no one in the middle. Very similar to last week against Deebo Samuel.
Z. Smith helps mitigate it with a great play to sack Joens.
Z.Smith again. Four-man rush and he just beats Solder for the pressure.
He's a one-man wrecking crew.
Rosas will attempt a 45-yard field goal. It's good.
10 plays, 52 yards, 5:11.
You can complain all you want about the yards the defense has given up, but it's only 13 points. This is on the offense. They haven't done much of anything since Lazard's TD.
You really want to start over? C'mon.
Tyler Lancaster is out with a neck injury. His return is questionable.
The Giants do not seem to be fooled by about two-thirds of the play-action fakes.
Blitz up the middle and Packers are going to get bailed out again by a Giants penalty.
Pass interference on Sam Beal.
And the fewer times you run it, generally, the less successful you're going to be running it. The line needs to get in a rhythm.
Awful. What the heck was that?
Fourth and 10 and they're going for it.
And Rodgers bails them out with a great throw under pressure to Geronimo Allison.
Packers win with arm talent and not much else.
Packers didn't block end Leonard Williams and he made the tackle, albeit 3 yards downfield. Third and 2.
That time they went for the first down. Kept it simple, set it up for Adams and got the first down.
That's how you keep drives alive.