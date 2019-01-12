Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

Lots of time to throw there and Lazard finds an opening in the middle.
If he's going to have that much time, he'll be fine.
Jones has two carries for minus-6 yards.
Here comes the blitz on second down. Allison had a chance for that.
Great openfield tackle on Williams and that barely gets to the line of scrimmage. Huge stop for the Giants, awful series for the Packers.
If that's what they talked about at halftime, they're in deep trouble today.
Packers defense has to make something happen, match stop for stop.
OLB Preston Smith is down for the Packers.
He's up and jogging off the field, but he's definitely in pain.
Both doctors are talking to him on the sideline.
King playing way off Slayton. Gives him all but one yard to t he first down.
Giants are now 5 of 8 on third down.
King turned around to look for the ball and it cost him. That's what he was supposed to do, but he turned to early.
Slayton must have sold to him that the ball was coming.
However, it's coming back.
Illegal formation on the Giants, illegal contact on King. Down over. Lucky break for the Packers.