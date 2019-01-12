Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

Giants run it out and we'll go to halftime. PACKERS 17, GIANTS 10.
Rodgers was 9 of 13 for 129 yards and 2 TDs, 140.7 rating.
Jamaal Williams, five carries for 19 yards; Aaron Jones three carries for 18 yards.
Giants 19:38, Packers 10:22 in time of possession.
Saquon Barkley, 13 carries for 57 yards.
Good question, but I'm guessing they don't keep heavy duty snow equipment around since they rarely need it.
No, absolutely not. But they certainly could use it to his advantage. And that means using it more.
I think it's pretty clear, he needs to run the ball. Load up and see if the Giants can stop you.
It's hard to know for sure. I haven't seen a lot of RPOs, which are usually pretty evident. There's been a fair amount of play-action. I've seen the Giants safeties back a lot, so I don't know why they're not running more.
Have not gotten word on him yet.
I think enough to run it effectively. The problem is they're not running a pure form of LaFleur's offense. I don't know when they'll get to that, but it won't be this season. It might not be while Rodgers is here.
I understand going for it with your best receiver in man coverage, but there was a safety over the top and Rodgers should have looked for the easy first down once he saw that.
I wish I could, but I have to go to the locker room and figure out what just happened.
OK, I'm going to take a minute break Be right back.
OK, refreshed the coffee and am ready to go.
Giants started with a run blitz on first down and Jones has no chance.
Tonyan is in the game at tight end.
Went play-action to Jones and if they had actually given him the ball it would have been a huge gain.