Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

I don't know. I'm guessing they went right into 2-minute offense because they only have one timeout. But it sure seemed like a good time to run.
Not one bit. That was the right move. He missed half the season and is not worth $10 million.
Good block by Allison on Janoris Jenkins on the screen to Jones.
Here's where running on first down would have helped.
And now they're going to have to punt.
Well, they just got bailed out on a holding call.
Weak call. It was Jenkins on Lazard. Not that much contact.
Flag down, probably going to be holding.
It's on Elgton Jenkins, but it was a questionable call.
Yes, there are. He chooses where the ball goes.
Giants stopped the clock on second and 14 with 57 seconds left. They have one timeout left. Not sure if that's the best idea.
Nothing doing on second down.
Now the Giants don't need to call timeout.
There's that draw play, three or four plays too late.
Beautiful punt. Much more like he had been punting.
Giants start out their 2-minute drive with a run. Why not? He gets 13.