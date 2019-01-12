Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

That would be interesting, wouldn't it? Maybe the Bears hire him? He could wind up here in New York maybe? There should be some openings for him.
I think he had a really bad game last week, but I wouldn't call him over-rated. He does a lot of things people don't notice. He's not one of the highest-paid centers in the league. But his value is good.
Yes, that will be a defining game. Also, I want to see if SF is as good as advertised or GB is worse than we thought. If Baltimore whips SF, we might know more about them.
I think it will be. I think we'll see a lot of Jones and Williams early.
What has it been in the past?
It will take him a week or two of practice.
His technique isn't great, but he sure doesn't cheat anybody. He's willing to throw his body around. He wasn't perfect two weeks ago, but I thought he showed promise.
I was a Houston Oilers fan. Loved Earl Campbell. But that was a looooong time ago.
I haven't seen any sign of it. In fact, I saw them have Fackrell and Z. Smith stand up like inside linebackers a couple times in recent weeks. I would guess if they wanted Gary to do that, they would have done it by now.
BTW, I can't tell you how few fans there are here at this very moment. Thirteen minutes before kickoff and there's like 10,000 people here.
I don't think what guys do off the field necessarily affects them. Most guys get their work done during the day and do other things to relax their minds.
It's always a possibility. But Jenkins has been pretty good at guard. Linsley will continue to get better. But Jenkins would be a force in the middle.
If you mean blitz a ton, I doubt it. Teams don't have much success when they blitz. When they can pressure with four, they shut down the offense.
Most definitely. If they had made the playoffs, it would have been tougher to fire him. That's why I think they fired him in December. Murphy might have been afraid they'd go on a run and he wouldn't be able to make a change.