Live game blog: Packers at New York Giants

Hello everyone, welcome to the JSOnline and PackersNews live blog of the Packers vs. Giants.
I hope everyone is safe and sound and not too affected by all the bad weather.
They are anticipating snow around the Jersey/New York area, so we could have a nice snow bowl going here.
As for inactives, RT Bryan Bulaga is up and he has been warming up with the starters, so I expect him to be in the lineup when the game starts.
Also, all four TEs are active, so it will be interesting to see if we see more of Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger today.
OK, let's do a roll call. Where are you checking in from?
I'm not surprised. The guy is tough as nails. If there's any chance he'll play, you can bet he will. As for his backup, it was hard to tell from warmups, but my guess is they'd give Alex Light another chance. Just a guess.
He is there plenty. But it isn't necessarily his best position. He's really good along the sideline with back-shoulders and go routes.
It has been a roll of the dice, but it's worked out so far. And they added Yosh Nijman and Jared Veldheer, although neither will play today. If there's a guy battling an injury, they'll leave three active.
Hmmm, good question. Let's just say if they don't win this game by a lot, something's wrong.
Multiple tight ends are used for running formations and the illusion of a running formation. When you tight ends who can catch (see George Kittle) the defense has to make decisions abobut what personnel they want on the field. If they go small, they might get the ball run down their throat. If they go big, the TE might burn them down the field. That's the idea.
They've played a four-man front quite often and sometimes a five-man front. But they play so often with one inside linebacker that they set themselves up for allowing rushing yards. They sacrifice that to have another DB on the field.
I don't think it's Adams' fault. I think they need to scheme better to get the ball to Aaron Jones however. Adams should fit into the parameters of that offense. Sometimes they've schemed too much for Adams and that has limited Jones. Teams have also become smarter about defending Jones.
This should be a blowout.
I'm just that good! Actually, I just couldn't see why Sternberger was inactive last week. The guy played great and then all of a sudden they bench him for Tonyan. At some point, they've got to realize those two guys are their future. Stop thinking Graham and Lewis can accomplish big things in the pass game. They can't.