Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Maybe they should have called a run. That seemed like four-down territory with just 2 yards to go. Why not line up in run formation and see how the Vikings play it?
QB Aaron Rodgers is 7 of 11 for 62 yards, 78.6 rating.
Kirk Cousins is 2 of 7 for 13 yards, 39.6 rating.
False start on the Vikings.
ZaDarius Smith blows up the outside zone running play. Barely had to move to make that play.
Z. Smith with a big hit on Cousins, who gets it out in the flat to Boone.
Cousins to Rudolph hits the dirt.
Vikings are off to a terrible offensive start. Packers better take advantage soon.
Ervin with really good judgment on these punts. he seems to know exactly when to fair catch. Experience.
Packers start at their own 35.
Another good play-action play, but once again no one open. Vitale will get called for holding.
In case you haven't noticed, not a lot of Jimmy Graham tonight. Way more Tonyan.
That holding penalty is a killer. Vikings are just playing the pass and letting their pass rush get after Rodgers.
That's the end of the first quarter, folks.