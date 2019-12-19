Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

There's a slant for you. Lazard working on Mike Hughes. He gets bump coverage with no help. That's when slants work.
Rodgers is definitely surveying the Vikings defense ready to change the play. He saw both safeties back on that last run and either changed it or had a run in his back pocket.
Lots of RPO potential here. Rodgers is holding the ball on some of these handoffs and he's going to pull off one of them soon and try to get the Vikings overcommitted to the run.
Rodgers has spent a lot of time under center.
I think that's been a huge key. It makes the play-action so much better.
Adams right behind Kumerow across the middle and is wwide open.
Packers have a great rhythm going right now.
Rodgers had Danny Vitale for a touchdown and just over threw him.
Had him against Vikings best cover linebacker, too. Vitale ran right by him.
They are doing so much better when they're not in shotgun.
That ball was behind Jones. Should have caught it but it was behind him.
Mason Crosby from 42 yards out... it's good. PACKERS 3, VIKINGS 3.