Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

It's OK. It's better than it's been in previous years.
Vikings are dinking and dunking to start the game.
Packers read screen all the way there. They didn't even rush they were so sure that was a screen.
Vikings call timeout at the last second.
Thielen with a big drop. He has King beat deep and he loses it as he hits the ground. He wants interference.
Lots of hand fighting. Good no call.
Ervin with a smart fair catch.
Will Redmond and Kris Boyd getting into it after that punt. Keep an eye on that on special teams.
Looking at the King play, I see why Thielen wanted a flag.
He's starting to flash a little bit. It's the right time for him to start to find himself.
As much as all the other teams in the NFC I would say. I still think SF is the best team overall.
Jamaal Williams with a nice push behind Elgton Jenkins. They might need to run behind him a lot tonight.