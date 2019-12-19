Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Sorry, that was Tyler Ervin. I owe an apology to whoever it was who suggested it. Nice call!
We've got some smart people on this blog.
Another third down, third and 2 this time.
Oh boy, they're going empty again.
Lazard working on Mackenzie Alexander gets the first down. That was one of the match-ups I was talking about earlier.
The play-action worked great. Everyone bit, but no one got open. Adams was double covered.
Officially, that's a sack.
Not sure why he didn't throw it away. He pulled it down at the last second.
You can't get much more open that. Adams working from wide lift across zone coverage. Total clear out for him.
That's a first down at the Minnesota 45.
That Viking defense is fast. Harrison Smith on top of Jones before he had a chance to turn his pads.
Rodgers overthrows Lazard. Not really open. He had a one-on-one, but he didn't win it.
Looks like Rodgers thought he was going to break to the corner, too.
It was thrown to a different spot than he was running.
It was thrown to his opposite shoulder.
I think the pressure just caused Rodgers to throw it up there.
If he waits a half second and takes the hit he might throw a better ball.
Yes, he was open early. I thought that's where he was going to go. It was to the blitz side, so Rodgers might not have seen it with two guys bearing down on him.
Deep ball was the hot read. They wanted the one-on-one deep and they got it. The receiver didn't win.
Vikings start at their own 9.
Dean Lowry and his short arms knock down another pass.
Packers are playing their base defense a lot. BJ Goodson has been on the field almost every play that isn't third down.
Jaire Alexander is following Stefan Diggs and King is on Thielen.
Got to keep Cousins in the pocket there. Lost containment inside.